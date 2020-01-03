NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NYSE NEE opened at $238.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $168.66 and a 1 year high of $245.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.41 and its 200 day moving average is $223.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Genesee Valley Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

