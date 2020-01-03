NEXT’s (NXT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) target price (up previously from GBX 6,300 ($82.87)) on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,835 ($89.91) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector performer” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,288.89 ($82.73).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,876 ($90.45) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,920 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,975 ($52.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

In related news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

