Nexty Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $53,473.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

