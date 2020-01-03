Nexus (NXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64,777.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $64,777.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

