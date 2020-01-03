NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGOV. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $22.59 on Friday. NIC has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIC by 66.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.