Nimiq (NIM) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $105,696.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01827147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00684902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013746 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,094,836,306 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,586,306 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

