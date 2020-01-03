NIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,045.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $20.33 and $10.39. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $58,045.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01817289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.20 or 0.03025879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00689644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062308 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

