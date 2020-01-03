Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,781,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,182,308,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Noble Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,746,000 after buying an additional 761,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,397,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 3,914,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,192,328 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 194,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

