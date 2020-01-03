Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Noble Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

