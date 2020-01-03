Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 63.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 88.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,007,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,073,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.24. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.