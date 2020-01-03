NoLimitCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $311,645.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $311,645.00 and $932.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000952 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,755,838 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

