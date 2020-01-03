Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $2,310,624.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stockunas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80.

Shares of NDSN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.95. 11,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,383. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

