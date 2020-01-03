Northcoast Research Weighs in on Stericycle Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after purchasing an additional 278,461 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 17.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 28.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 303,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 5,825.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,389 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

