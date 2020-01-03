nOS (NOS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, nOS has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. nOS has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $57,815.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. nOS’s official website is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

