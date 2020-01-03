Novacoin Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $724,933.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00057963 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084774 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001071 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,314.12 or 1.00053241 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 110.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

