Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.