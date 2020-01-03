NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.44% of NRC Group worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRCG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NRC Group by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $881,000.

Shares of NRC Group stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. NRC Group Holdings Corp has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $13.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Environmental Services, Sprint, Domestic Standby Services, and International Services. It provides industrial cleaning, hazardous waste packaging and management, waste transportation and disposal, salvage support, petroleum storage tank cleaning and removal, pipeline repair, land and marine based emergency response, specialized equipment rental, site remediation, and marine cleaning and marine services.

