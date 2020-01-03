NuBits (USNBT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $449,182.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

