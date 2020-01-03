Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $505,276.00 and $218.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

