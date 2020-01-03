Numeraire Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.21 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $6.44 or 0.00087897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and $762,554.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

