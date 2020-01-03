Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Dheeraj Pandey Sells 115,293 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dheeraj Pandey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $311,856.72.

On Friday, November 29th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,763,117.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 39,798 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,395,715.86.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.38. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Nutanix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 240,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $4,936,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 1,076.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 179,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.