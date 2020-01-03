Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. Nutanix has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $800,404.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,376.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,763,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,995,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.