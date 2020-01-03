NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 438,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,308. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NuVasive by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth $1,674,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

