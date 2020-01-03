NuVasive’s (NUVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.