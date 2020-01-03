Nxt Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

