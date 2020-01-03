Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) versus U.S. Global Investors (NYSE:GROW) Financial Comparison

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays out 159.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 17.16% 19.02% 3.80% U.S. Global Investors -126.27% -27.55% -25.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 0 2 0 0 2.00 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Given Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and U.S. Global Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit $1.39 billion 5.93 $223.42 million $2.63 19.59 U.S. Global Investors $4.92 million 4.58 -$3.39 million N/A N/A

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit beats U.S. Global Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.