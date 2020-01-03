Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 135,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $738,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 743,007 shares valued at $3,933,981. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,060,689 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 168,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 20,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,345. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $769.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

