OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. OAX has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $323,282.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Liqui and LATOKEN.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01345375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

