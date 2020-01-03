OAX (OAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,950.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $276,950.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

