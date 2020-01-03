Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 93.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obsidian Energy stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 198,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Obsidian Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

