Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBE. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OBE stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$5.18.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -1.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

