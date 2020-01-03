Obyte 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,447.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $16.53 or 0.00224931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $4,447.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,529 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

