Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lifted to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. International Value Advisers increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Value Advisers now owns 1,504,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,713,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,328,000 after purchasing an additional 827,991 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 87,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark now owns 147,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.