Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 1,514,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

