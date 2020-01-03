ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $335,213.00 and approximately $66,510.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057939 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084736 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001068 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062068 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,312.43 or 0.99697449 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 109.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

