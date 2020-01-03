OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $105.29 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00035949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. During the last week, OKB has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $105.29 million and approximately $71.14 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.52 or 0.05920345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023935 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

