OKCash (OK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $15,671.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, OKCash has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059542 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00083940 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001065 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00059657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,328.81 or 0.99693126 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,919,594 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

