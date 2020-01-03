OLXA Market Cap Reaches $197,781.00 (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One OLXA token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinlim and EtherFlyer. OLXA has a total market cap of $197,781.00 and $1,256.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OLXA has traded up 87.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin.

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

