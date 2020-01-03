OmiseGO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.68 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $87.74 million and approximately $46.68 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00008477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinEx, B2BX and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, C2CX, DragonEX, BitMart, Upbit, DigiFinex, IDEX, ZB.COM, Exmo, BX Thailand, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Koinex, COSS, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, BitBay, Poloniex, Braziliex, TOPBTC, Coinrail, Bitbns, ChaoEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, Coinone, Huobi, CoinTiger, Tidex, Radar Relay, IDCM, Gate.io, DDEX, Binance, Iquant, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDAX, OTCBTC, B2BX, Mercatox, BigONE, Cryptopia, OKEx, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinnest, Liqui, Cobinhood, AirSwap, GOPAX, CoinEx, Crex24, BitForex, FCoin, Zebpay, Independent Reserve, HitBTC, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

