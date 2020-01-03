Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $747,336.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00018130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. Omni has a market capitalization of $747,336.00 and $173.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00573169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,784 coins and its circulating supply is 562,468 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

