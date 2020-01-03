Omnitude (ECOM) One Day Volume Hits $4.05 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.32 million and $4.05 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

