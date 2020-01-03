On.Live (ONL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $189,555.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a market capitalization of $189,555.00 and approximately $1,278.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, On.Live has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.