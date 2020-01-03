Ondori (RSTR) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $183.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000816 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

