OneLedger One Day Trading Volume Tops $469,613.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $469,613.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, BitForex and UEX. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,455,666 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, UEX, CoinEx, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

