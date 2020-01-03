OneRoot Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $2.33 million and $1.64 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.24 or 0.05811497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030186 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

