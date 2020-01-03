Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00007155 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bibox and BCEX. During the last week, Ontology has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $337.02 million and $71.04 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, BitMart, Upbit, Bitbns, Indodax, Hotbit, Bibox, Koinex, Huobi, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.