Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after buying an additional 255,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ooma by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.