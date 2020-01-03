OPCoinX (OPCX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

OPCoinX (CURRENCY:OPCX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, OPCoinX has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. One OPCoinX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. OPCoinX has a total market capitalization of $35,943.00 and $3.00 worth of OPCoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OPCoinX Profile

OPCoinX’s total supply is 163,051,744 coins. OPCoinX’s official website is overpoweredcoin.com. OPCoinX’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin_official.

Buying and Selling OPCoinX

OPCoinX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPCoinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OPCoinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OPCoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

