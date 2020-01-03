Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Open Text stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,455. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. Open Text has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $44.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

