Open Trading Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $195.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Bit-Z. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $22,718.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.